Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shore Bancshares stock opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $175.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42. Shore Bancshares has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $16.94.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 million. Research analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 583.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Shore Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the third quarter worth $183,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the second quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 83.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 14,204 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

