Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $79.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shutterstock, Inc. is a global marketplace for digital imagery. It provides licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations and videos to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. The Company’s online marketplace provides a freely searchable library of commercial digital images that the users can pay to license, download and incorporate into their work. Shutterstock, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

SSTK has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Shutterstock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Shares of SSTK stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.60. 11,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,300. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $77.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.64. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.51. Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $165.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $6,016,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,676,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,052,609.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 42.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

