Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Receives $20.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BSRR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $23.56 on Friday. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $361.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.62.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $35.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, EVP James F. Gardunio sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $88,187.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $46,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,115.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,838 shares of company stock worth $256,880. 10.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 53,313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 52,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

