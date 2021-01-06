Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) Given Outperform Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.80 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of TSE:SMT opened at C$4.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$696.78 million and a PE ratio of 34.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19. Sierra Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.89 and a twelve month high of C$4.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.55.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$97.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$110.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

