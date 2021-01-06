Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from C$4.25 to C$4.40. The company traded as high as C$4.56 and last traded at C$4.36, with a volume of 88904 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.21.

Separately, CIBC increased their price target on Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.80 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.55. The company has a market cap of C$685.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The mining company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$97.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$110.56 million. Analysts expect that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

