Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong-Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sierra Oncology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.67.

NASDAQ SRRA opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $175.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98. Sierra Oncology has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $19.68.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Sierra Oncology will post -8.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sierra Oncology by 2,626.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $425,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

