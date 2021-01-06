Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) (TSE:SW) Shares Gap Down to $19.02

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.02, but opened at $17.70. Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) shares last traded at $19.39, with a volume of 79,518 shares trading hands.

SW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$17.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$707.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$151.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$208.74 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 1.1835327 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Lawrence Krause sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.32, for a total transaction of C$91,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$437,884.64. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $241,900 over the last ninety days.

About Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) (TSE:SW)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

