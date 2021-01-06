Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Sets New 1-Year High at $129.00

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $129.00 and last traded at $128.99, with a volume of 564 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.34.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLAB. ValuEngine downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 188.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $221.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.08 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $692,626.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 426,300 shares in the company, valued at $51,181,578. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $113,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,080,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,348. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,772,000 after buying an additional 92,237 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $8,200,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 491.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 94,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 78,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,330,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,189,000 after purchasing an additional 73,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1,349.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 72,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

