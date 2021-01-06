Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Sets New 1-Year High at $129.00

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $129.00 and last traded at $128.99, with a volume of 564 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.34.
Several research firms recently issued reports on SLAB. ValuEngine downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 188.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14.
In other news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $692,626.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 426,300 shares in the company, valued at $51,181,578. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $113,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,080,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,348. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,772,000 after buying an additional 92,237 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $8,200,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 491.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 94,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 78,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,330,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,189,000 after purchasing an additional 73,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1,349.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 72,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.
About Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.
