Silverback Therapeutics, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on January 13th (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Silverback Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:SBTX) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, January 13th. Silverback Therapeutics had issued 11,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 4th. The total size of the offering was $241,500,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

SBTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ SBTX opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. Silverback Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $49.86.

In other news, Director Vickie L. Capps acquired 9,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 61,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,096. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Xii, acquired 47,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 69,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,964.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

