SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) Stock Rating Lowered by Desjardins

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) was downgraded by Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital increased their target price on SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Beacon Securities downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$16.65 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.23.

Shares of TSE SIL opened at C$14.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 29.69 and a quick ratio of 29.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a PE ratio of -21.64. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$4.50 and a one year high of C$16.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.37.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.07). As a group, equities analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

