SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) Stock Rating Lowered by Desjardins

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILV traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.43. The company had a trading volume of 21,446 shares.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

