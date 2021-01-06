SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) Stock Rating Lowered by Desjardins

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:SILV traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.43. The company had a trading volume of 21,446 shares.
SilverCrest Metals Company Profile
See Also: Day Trading
Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.