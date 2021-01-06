Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHI shares. BidaskClub cut Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHI stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.00. 16 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,087. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $31.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.35.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 0.76%.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemical Products, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

