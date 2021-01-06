Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.35

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

SVKEF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.51.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company's Large Corporates & Financial Institutions division offers commercial and investment banking services to large corporate and institutional clients in the Nordic region, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

