SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $55.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. SMART Global traded as high as $39.66 and last traded at $39.66, with a volume of 268 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.63.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SMART Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

In related news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 49,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $1,485,341.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,904.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Adams purchased 9,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $255,221.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,345,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,122 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $980.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -565.14 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.28.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $291.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.24 million. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

