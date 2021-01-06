SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-$0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $285-$305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $285.26 million.SMART Global also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.75-0.85 EPS.

SGH stock opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $40.82. The firm has a market cap of $980.02 million, a P/E ratio of -565.14 and a beta of 0.87.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $291.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SGH. BidaskClub lowered shares of SMART Global from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMART Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of SMART Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other SMART Global news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 49,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $1,485,341.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,904.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $120,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,122. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

