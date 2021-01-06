SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $291.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.24 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

SGH opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $980.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -565.14 and a beta of 0.87. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $40.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.28.

In other SMART Global news, CEO Mark Adams purchased 9,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $255,221.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 475,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,345,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 49,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $1,485,341.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,904.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,816,122. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SGH shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

