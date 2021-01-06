SmartCash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $57,080.00 (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $5.57 million and $57,080.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CREA (CREA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000170 BTC.

RoBET (ROBET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000360 BTC.

EduCoin (EDU) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EDU Token (EDU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000433 BTC.

SUP8EME (SUP8EME) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00013394 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

