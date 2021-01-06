SmartMesh (SMT) Trading 2% Lower Over Last Week

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, SmartMesh has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SmartMesh has a total market cap of $2.75 million and $147,760.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartMesh token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SmartMesh alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00042316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00035810 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.43 or 0.00327040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00025035 BTC.

SmartMesh Profile

SMT is a token. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh . The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

SmartMesh can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartMesh should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartMesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartMesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartMesh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.