Smith Barney Citigroup Begins Coverage on Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LAZR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Shares of LAZR stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.42. 167,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,468,852. Luminar Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures LiDAR based sensors for vehicles. It offers Iris, a sensor system that increases the visibility of vehicle drivers, as well as allows reacting safely at highway speeds. The company also provides a software that integrates with the sensor and helps the vehicle drivers.

