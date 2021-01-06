Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (SVS.V) (CVE:SVS) Shares Gap Down to $0.19

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (SVS.V) (CVE:SVS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.18. Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (SVS.V) shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 10,100 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$7.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84.

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (SVS.V) Company Profile (CVE:SVS)

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc engages in the development of algal-based production systems to produce natural based green commercial products in Canada and internationally. Its algal-based production systems are used to produce organic omega nutraceuticals and bio-pharmaceutical active ingredients/therapies.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (SVS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (SVS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.