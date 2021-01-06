Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SLDB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $5.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.44.

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $449.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $8.24.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLDB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 261.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 108,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 78,572 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 20.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 18,627 shares during the period. 58.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

