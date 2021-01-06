Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) vs. AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Financial Analysis

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) and AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sorrento Therapeutics and AlloVir’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics -760.19% -490.67% -38.31% AlloVir N/A N/A N/A

24.1% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of AlloVir shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of AlloVir shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sorrento Therapeutics and AlloVir, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 AlloVir 0 0 4 0 3.00

Sorrento Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 324.33%. AlloVir has a consensus price target of $46.67, suggesting a potential upside of 20.96%. Given Sorrento Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sorrento Therapeutics is more favorable than AlloVir.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sorrento Therapeutics and AlloVir’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics $31.43 million 59.15 -$292.07 million ($2.12) -3.33 AlloVir N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AlloVir has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sorrento Therapeutics.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches. It also offers Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system. In addition, the company's clinical programs in development include anti-CD38 CAR-T therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for amyloidosis and graft-versus-host diseases. Further, it develops resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for late stage cancer and osteoarthritis knee pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia. Additionally, the company engages in the development of SEMDEXA, an injectable viscous gel formulation, which is Phase III trial for the treatment of sciatica, a pathology of low back pain; and SP-103, an investigational non-aqueous lidocaine topical system undergoing clinical development in chronic low back pain conditions. It has various collaborations with SmartPharm Therapeutics Inc. to develop gene-encoded antibody vaccine to protect against COVID-19; Celularity, Inc. for initiating Phase I/II clinical study, including up to 86 patients with COVID-19; and Mount Sinai Health System to develop COVI-SHIELD, an antibody therapy targeting SARS-CoV-2 infection, as well as a research testing agreement with The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston for the preclinical testing of Sorrento's COVID-19 therapeutic product candidates. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6. Its preclinical and clinical development product candidates include ALVR106 for respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, parainfluenza virus, and human metapneumovirus; ALVR109 to treat SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19; ALVR107 for treating hepatitis B; and ALVR108 to treat human herpesvirus-8, including Kaposi's sarcoma, primary effusion lymphoma, and multicentric Castleman's diseases. The company was formerly known as ViraCyte, Inc. and changed its name to Allovir, Inc. in May 2019. Allovir, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

