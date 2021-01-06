Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SCCO. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $41.93.

Southern Copper stock opened at $68.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.55. The company has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Southern Copper has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $68.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Equities analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 37,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $2,270,589.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,600,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,878,237.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,093,104 shares of company stock valued at $63,610,764 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 860.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,092,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,738,000 after buying an additional 1,874,773 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,363,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,745,000 after purchasing an additional 357,563 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 631.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 691,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,308,000 after purchasing an additional 596,986 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 644,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 720.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 549,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,865,000 after purchasing an additional 482,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

