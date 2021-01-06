Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Stake Lessened by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,738 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern First Bancshares were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 410.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 441.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 6.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern First Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $271.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.04. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.13.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.46 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 6,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $194,118.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,924.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,582 shares of company stock valued at $372,283. 8.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

