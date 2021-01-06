Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) (CVE:SSV) Trading 21.2% Higher

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) (CVE:SSV)’s stock price traded up 21.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63. 442,057 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 287,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The firm has a market cap of C$128.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.43.

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) Company Profile (CVE:SSV)

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises 25 concessions totaling approximately 34,415 hectares, which is located in Durango State, Mexico.

