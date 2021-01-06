SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYE) Shares Up 0.8%

SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYE) shares shot up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $96.56 and last traded at $96.56. 299 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF stock. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its stake in SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYE) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the quarter. SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF makes up 1.5% of LifePlan Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. LifePlan Financial Group Inc owned about 18.13% of SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

