SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.74

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.74 and last traded at $35.74, with a volume of 30 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.41.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 10,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 37.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 812,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,214,000 after acquiring an additional 221,193 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 395.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

