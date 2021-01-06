Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Hits New 1-Year High at $79.36

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.36 and last traded at $79.34, with a volume of 1785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.98.

SPB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.89.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.13, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $41,441,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 14,671.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 546,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 543,125 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $14,728,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $12,556,000. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $12,426,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

