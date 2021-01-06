Spence Asset Management Reduces Holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Spence Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF comprises about 0.4% of Spence Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $608,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Titus Wealth Management raised its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.75. 123,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,908. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.