Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.17.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

In other Spirit Airlines news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $131,050.00. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after buying an additional 26,235 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 22.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth $1,431,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1,660.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 16,651 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 160.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAVE traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $24.30. 4,602,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,841,594. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.45 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.84. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $47.50.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $401.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.69 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

