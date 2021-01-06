Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Ryan Paul Barretto Sells 5,600 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $261,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sprout Social stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.39. 400,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,603. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $56.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.10.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.02 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 243.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 29,238 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 48.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 200.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 119,076 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 118.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 2,861.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

