SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Sets New 12-Month High at $111.90

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $111.90 and last traded at $110.19, with a volume of 9245 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.59.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPSC shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.39, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.86.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $79.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.89 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $1,849,653.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 58,850 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $5,375,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,387.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 659.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,337,000 after buying an additional 1,286,967 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 957.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,063,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,861,000 after buying an additional 962,574 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,211,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,275,000 after buying an additional 699,749 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,461,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,764,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,411,000 after buying an additional 71,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

