SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Shares Up 6.9%

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX)’s stock price shot up 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.09. 516,691 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 480,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Get SRAX alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.42). SRAX had a negative net margin of 313.46% and a negative return on equity of 124.23%. The business had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SRAX, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SRAX stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of SRAX at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

SRAX Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRAX)

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.