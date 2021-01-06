SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) (LON:SSPG) Receives GBX 385 Consensus PT from Brokerages

SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) (LON:SSPG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 385 ($5.03).

SSPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 335 ($4.38) target price on the stock.

Get SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) alerts:

Shares of LON:SSPG opened at GBX 340.60 ($4.45) on Friday. SSP Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 136.80 ($1.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 694 ($9.07). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 333.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 253.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of £1.83 billion and a PE ratio of -4.40.

In related news, insider Mike Clasper purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 323 ($4.22) per share, with a total value of £100,130 ($130,820.49).

SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 550 brands in approximately 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.