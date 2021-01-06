STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Sets New 12-Month High at $85.89

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.89 and last traded at $85.04, with a volume of 17599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STAA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Sidoti lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.71.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 510.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.85 and its 200 day moving average is $63.43.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $47.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 4,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $396,671.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,407.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $1,626,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,651.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,781 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,466 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,860,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,343,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $189,128,000 after buying an additional 313,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 158.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,486,000 after acquiring an additional 286,807 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at $13,808,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 216,729.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,812,000 after purchasing an additional 240,570 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.