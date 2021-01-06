Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) PT Set at €64.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) has been assigned a €64.00 ($75.29) price target by stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €60.00 ($70.59).

Get Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) alerts:

Shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) stock opened at €56.60 ($66.59) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 45.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €59.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is €50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.15. Stabilus S.A. has a 1 year low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a 1 year high of €63.50 ($74.71).

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.