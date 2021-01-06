Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) PT Set at €64.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2021

Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) has been assigned a €64.00 ($75.29) price target by stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €60.00 ($70.59).

Shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) stock opened at €56.60 ($66.59) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 45.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €59.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is €50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.15. Stabilus S.A. has a 1 year low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a 1 year high of €63.50 ($74.71).

About Stabilus S.A. (STM.F)

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Analyst Recommendations for Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM)

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.