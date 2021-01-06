Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Stamps.com from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.80.

Stamps.com stock opened at $203.89 on Tuesday. Stamps.com has a 52-week low of $73.14 and a 52-week high of $325.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.71.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.87. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $193.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.77 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stamps.com will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $315,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katie May sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.01, for a total transaction of $984,237.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,749 shares of company stock worth $12,879,849 in the last ninety days. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 9.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,681,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $646,066,000 after purchasing an additional 240,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,143,000 after purchasing an additional 42,105 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 304.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 665,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,363,000 after purchasing an additional 501,012 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 547,649 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 76.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 191,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,180,000 after purchasing an additional 82,768 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

