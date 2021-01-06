Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (SLPE.L) (LON:SLPE) Shares Gap Up to $375.00

Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (SLPE.L) (LON:SLPE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $375.00, but opened at $392.00. Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (SLPE.L) shares last traded at $386.53, with a volume of 16,626 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £598.07 million and a PE ratio of 31.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 365.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 327.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (SLPE.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.84%.

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

