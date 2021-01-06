Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLL.V) (CVE:SLL) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.05

Shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLL.V) (CVE:SLL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.05 and last traded at C$2.86, with a volume of 410430 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.85.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLL.V) from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of C$383.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.80.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLL.V) (CVE:SLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post 0.4667918 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLL.V) (CVE:SLL)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

