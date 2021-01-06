State Street (NYSE:STT) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of State Street (NYSE:STT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $75.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price target of $77.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on STT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of State Street from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of State Street from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.59.

STT stock opened at $72.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.34.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Street will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In related news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC increased its position in State Street by 46.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in State Street by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in State Street by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in State Street by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

