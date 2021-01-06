Stelco (TSE:STLC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.81

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$23.81 and last traded at C$23.65, with a volume of 50384 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$22.73.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Stelco in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Stelco from C$16.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Stelco from C$12.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Stelco from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

Get Stelco alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.56.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.