Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stellus Capital Investment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE SCM opened at $10.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $210.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.20. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $15.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 9.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dean D’angelo purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,391 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 23.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 81,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 31.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

