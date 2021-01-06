Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SF. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $42.00 to $44.67 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.39.

Shares of SF stock opened at $48.77 on Tuesday. Stifel Financial has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $52.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $883.30 million for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 14.66%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.1133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 0.92%.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,394,042.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 17,425 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

