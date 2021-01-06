Stipend Market Cap Achieves $422,903.15 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 67.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for $0.0367 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stipend has traded 30.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stipend has a market cap of $422,903.15 and $53.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,306.16 or 0.99692443 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008397 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00018866 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.44 or 0.00268621 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.99 or 0.00479461 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00143786 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002392 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00042589 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001703 BTC.

About Stipend

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Stipend

Stipend can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

