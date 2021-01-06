STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) received a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €34.30 ($40.35) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.75 ($43.24) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €32.05 ($37.71).

Shares of EPA:STM opened at €32.02 ($37.67) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is €27.25. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

