STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) received a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €34.30 ($40.35) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.75 ($43.24) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €32.05 ($37.71).

Get STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) alerts:

Shares of EPA:STM opened at €32.02 ($37.67) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is €27.25. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.