Stock Traders Buy High Volume of CNH Industrial Call Options (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,714 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 802% compared to the typical volume of 301 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNHI shares. Bank of America raised CNH Industrial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,643,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 65,551 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Iszo Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $2,528,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 605.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 80,610 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

CNHI stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.55. 312,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,172,556. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.77. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $12.97.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. On average, research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

