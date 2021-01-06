Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of 8X8 Call Options (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 12,212 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 801% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,356 call options.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on 8X8 from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on 8X8 from $15.25 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 stock opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 0.83.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $129.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.06 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 4,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $66,123.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,758 shares in the company, valued at $754,576.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $683,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,428.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,628 shares of company stock worth $3,104,555. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in 8X8 by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 11,927,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,844,000 after buying an additional 2,931,079 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,298,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,144 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 in the second quarter worth $12,399,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in 8X8 by 1,924.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 327,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 311,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the second quarter valued at about $4,960,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Further Reading: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.