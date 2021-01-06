Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of AAR Call Options (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 20,371 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 5,421% compared to the average daily volume of 369 call options.

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $1,009,991.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,470,578.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AAR by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 235,909 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AAR by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 867,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,939,000 after buying an additional 224,864 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of AAR by 210.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 314,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 212,885 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of AAR by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after buying an additional 188,693 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of AAR by 362.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 231,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 181,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AIR shares. BidaskClub raised AAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist raised their price objective on AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

NYSE AIR traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,764. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.02 and a beta of 1.84. AAR has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.42 million. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AAR will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

