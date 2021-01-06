Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,681 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,071% compared to the average daily volume of 229 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of GILT stock opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $383.46 million, a PE ratio of -98.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.72. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $10.76.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.27 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.74%.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.2%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GILT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,929,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,966,000 after buying an additional 919,062 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 262,228 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $862,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 508,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter valued at $136,000. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

