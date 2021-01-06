Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 15,064 call options on the company. This is an increase of 220% compared to the average daily volume of 4,707 call options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN stock traded up $1.64 on Wednesday, reaching $30.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,987,431. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.54. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $29.46.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

